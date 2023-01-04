e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOpening Bell: Indices open marginally lower; Sensex down 55 points, Nifty above 18200

Opening Bell: Indices open marginally lower; Sensex down 55 points, Nifty above 18200

IndusInd Bank, Britannia, Sun Pharma, BPCL, and Asian Paints were among the major gainers on the Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Today, the benchmark indices opened marginally lower with Nifty above 18200.

The Sensex was down 55.11 points or 0.09% at 61238.09, and the Nifty was down 16.80 points or 0.09% at 18215.70.

About 1,317 shares advanced, 686 shares declined, and 118 shares were unchanged.

IndusInd Bank, Britannia, Sun Pharma, BPCL, and Asian Paints were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers were Hindalco, ONGC, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp, and SBI Life Insurance.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Gold prices rise, silver unchanged in early trade

Gold prices rise, silver unchanged in early trade

Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Opening Bell: Indices open marginally lower; Sensex down 55 points, Nifty above 18200

Opening Bell: Indices open marginally lower; Sensex down 55 points, Nifty above 18200

Cybercriminals can exploit leaked phone numbers, here's how to stop them

Cybercriminals can exploit leaked phone numbers, here's how to stop them

Budget 2023: EV manufacturers' body recommends extension of subsidies under FAME II scheme

Budget 2023: EV manufacturers' body recommends extension of subsidies under FAME II scheme