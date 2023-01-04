Opening Bell: Indices open marginally lower; Sensex down 55 points, Nifty above 18200

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices opened marginally lower with Nifty above 18200.

The Sensex was down 55.11 points or 0.09% at 61238.09, and the Nifty was down 16.80 points or 0.09% at 18215.70.

About 1,317 shares advanced, 686 shares declined, and 118 shares were unchanged.

IndusInd Bank, Britannia, Sun Pharma, BPCL, and Asian Paints were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers were Hindalco, ONGC, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp, and SBI Life Insurance.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE