Opening Bell: Indices open marginally high; Sensex up 2 points; Nifty up 3 points below 17900

Opening Bell: Indices open flat; Sensex up 11 points, Nifty around 18000 | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices opened on a flat note, with Nifty below 17900 ahead of the announcement of CPI data.

The Sensex was up 2.79 points or 0.00% at 60108.29, and the Nifty was up 3.80 points or 0.02% at 17899.50.

About 1,236 shares advanced, 653 shares declined, and 115 shares were unchanged.

HCL Technologies, Coal India, Titan Company, Power Grid Corp, and Grasim Industries were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while the losers were Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, BPCL, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE