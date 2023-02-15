e-Paper Get App
Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 163 points, Nifty around 17880

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 09:29 AM IST
article-image
Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices opened lower with Nifty around 17880.

The Sensex was down 163.13 points or 0.27% at 60869.13, and the Nifty was down 43.60 points or 0.24% at 17886.20.

About 986 shares advanced, 958 shares declined, and 144 shares were unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, UPL and Reliance Industries were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were ITC, Apollo Hospitals, HUL, L&T, and Wipro.

