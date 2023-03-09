Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 5 points, Nifty around 17750 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Toda, the benchmark indices opened lower, with Nifty around 17750.

The Sensex was down 5.87 points or 0.01% at 60342.22, and the Nifty was up 1.90 points or 0.01% at 17756.30.

About 1,298 shares advanced, 527 shares declined, and 124 shares were unchanged.

Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, and Divis Labs were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Reliance Industries, TCS, SBI Life Insurance, ICICI Bank, and Bajaj Finserv.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE