Today, the benchmark indices opened lower with Nifty below 17700.

The Sensex was down 332 points or 0.55% at 59892.14 and the Nifty was down 81.45 points or 0.46% at 17630.00.

About 810 shares advanced, 1235 shares declined, and 138 shares were unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, UltraTech Cement and SBI Life Insurance were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Hindalco Industries, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Tata Steel.