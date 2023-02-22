Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 314 points, Nifty around 17730

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today the benchmark indices opened lower with Nifty around 17730.

The Sensex was down 314.74 points or 0.52% at 60,357.98 and the Nifty was down 95.35 points or 0.53% at 17,731.35.

About 689 shares have advanced, 1196 shares declined, and 93 shares are unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, and Wipro were among the major losers on the Nifty, while the top gainers were Coal India, Britannia, Hindalco, Apollo Hospitals, and Tata Steel.

