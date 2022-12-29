Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 250 points, Nifty below 18100

e-Paper Get App
Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Divis Labs, Cipla, Bharti Airtel, and Sun Pharma were the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 10:02 AM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices opened on a negative note, with Nifty below 18100.

The Sensex was down 284.52 points or 0.47% at 60625.76, and the Nifty was down 77.70 points or 0.43% at 18044.80.

About 788 shares advanced, 1,144 shares declined, and 109 shares were unchanged

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Divis Labs, Cipla, Bharti Airtel, and Sun Pharma were the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, and Tata Motors.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

