Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 250 points, Nifty below 18100

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Follow us on

Follow us on

Today, the benchmark indices opened on a negative note, with Nifty below 18100.

The Sensex was down 284.52 points or 0.47% at 60625.76, and the Nifty was down 77.70 points or 0.43% at 18044.80.

About 788 shares advanced, 1,144 shares declined, and 109 shares were unchanged

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Divis Labs, Cipla, Bharti Airtel, and Sun Pharma were the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, and Tata Motors.