e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOpening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 162 points, Nifty around 18600

Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 162 points, Nifty around 18600

NTPC, SBI Life Insurance, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank, and ONGC were among major gainers on the Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
Image: Representative Image
Follow us on

Toady, the benchmark indices opened lower with Nifty around 18600 amid weak global cues.

The Sensex was down 162.75 points or 0.26% at 62515.16, and the Nifty was down 12.10 points or 0.06% at 18648.20.

About 1,387 shares advanced, 676 shares declined, and 131 shares were unchanged.

NTPC, SBI Life Insurance, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank, and ONGC were among major gainers on the Nifty, while the losers were Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, and Titan Company.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

HMCA Scindia to flag off Air India's Mumbai-San Francisco non-stop flight today; watch LIVE here

HMCA Scindia to flag off Air India's Mumbai-San Francisco non-stop flight today; watch LIVE here

Elon Musk sells $3.58B worth of Tesla stock

Elon Musk sells $3.58B worth of Tesla stock

Gold, silver rates rise in early trade

Gold, silver rates rise in early trade

Rupee declines 15 paise to 82.64 against dollar in early trade

Rupee declines 15 paise to 82.64 against dollar in early trade

Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities