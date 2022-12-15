Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 162 points, Nifty around 18600

Image: Representative Image

Toady, the benchmark indices opened lower with Nifty around 18600 amid weak global cues.

The Sensex was down 162.75 points or 0.26% at 62515.16, and the Nifty was down 12.10 points or 0.06% at 18648.20.

About 1,387 shares advanced, 676 shares declined, and 131 shares were unchanged.

NTPC, SBI Life Insurance, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank, and ONGC were among major gainers on the Nifty, while the losers were Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, and Titan Company.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE