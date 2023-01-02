Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex up 118 points, Nifty above 18100

Today, the benchmark indices open marginally higher with Nifty above 18100.

The Sensex was up 118.55 points or 0.19% at 60959.29, and the Nifty was up 40.40 points or 0.22% at 18145.70.

About 1,193 shares advanced, 535 shares declined, and 180 shares were unchanged.

Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Hindalco Industries, ONGC and IndusInd Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, ITC and Sun Pharma.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE