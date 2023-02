Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices open higher with Nifty above 17700.

The Sensex was up 441.93 points or 0.74% at 60374.17, and the Nifty was up 112.80 points or 0.64% at 17723.20.

About 1,333 shares advanced, 576 shares declined, and 109 shares are unchanged.

IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, SBI Life Insurance, SBI, and Larsen and Toubro were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, NTPC, Divis Labs, and Hindalco Industries.