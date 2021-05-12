OPEC’s bullish view, improved data collection, and China out of 5G trials: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on May 12, 2021

Bullish OPEC

The OPEC has remained bullish about a strong recovery in world oil demand in 2021 despite the grim COVID-19 situation in India.

OPEC's optimism is derived from the fact that the economies of China and the United States are recovering fast. It is likely to offset the possible lack of demand from India. The group is also likely to increase its production by 6.6% over the last year.

OPEC has kept its annual demand forecast unchanged despite the deteriorating situation in India. It showcases OPEC's confidence in economic recovery in other major oil-importing countries - China and the US.

India is currently the third-largest oil importer accounting for 9.7% of the total oil imports. China and the US hold the first two places with a global share of 22.6% and 12.5% of global oil imports.