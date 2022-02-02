Only India & Bangladesh have I-T limits much higher than average income: SBI

Only India and Bangladesh have income tax limits that are much higher than the average income, SBI said in a Post-Budget research.

This implies that there is indeed food for thought for lowering direct taxes but ensuring such a system is equitable and not regressive, SBI said.

SBI added that there is always a lot of hullaballoo regarding the income tax structure in India. Good tax policy should ensure that the top marginal personal income tax rate does not differ materially from the corporate income tax rate.

India's per capita GDP in FY21 stands at Rs 1.46 lakh, while the taxable income threshold is Rs 2.5 lakh. Which then means the average Indian is not required to pay an income tax.

SBI said if growth comes back riding on the spending prowess, the nominal GDP projection may be an underestimate.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 02:08 PM IST