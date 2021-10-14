Online stock trading institute, Havenspire, to start fresh batch at month-end

Havenspire, Bengaluru-based bootstrapped startup that helps young people gain a better understanding about stock trading and markets, has announced it will start a new fresh batch from October 23, 2021 (Saturday). It is a 9-week course which is strategically designed to fast-track a learner's learning curve and covers all aspects of stock trading for a beginner to enter the stock market.

Havenspire was founded by Akash Jayan and Ritvik Vipin, two engineering graduates, to address the financial literacy gap in the Indian education system

A learner is trained with different strategies in stock trading during the weekend training session wherein he/she is supposed to apply while trading throughout the week. A team of 10 mentors will be assisting the learners through their learning experiences, it said in a press release.

The course begins with an introduction to financial market consisting of 8 modules including Charting and Marketing Analysis, Price Action, Indicators & Algorithmic Trading and Trade setup. The session will be followed with a Q&A session by the Co-Founder Ritvik Vipin, Future and Options, Commodities and Forex & Market.

The enrolled candidates for the course get access to many features and tools such as real world trade setups, comprehensive training modules, Havenspire Live for Live trading with mentors, Havenspire Academy of Trade breakdowns videos and Live Trading Voice Channels. These features help the members to fast track their journey to be successful traders, the release added.

"There will also be a pre-market podcast hosted to prepare the candidates before the market opens. The motivation programmes such as trader of the week and trader of the day are designed to motivate traders to trade consistently. We launch a fresh batch every alternative week," said Vipin.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 01:53 PM IST