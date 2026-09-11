Online Shopping Rules Tighten From January 1, Here’s What Sellers Can No Longer Hide

From January 1, 2027, stricter e-commerce rules will target fake discounts. |

Mumbai: If you buy clothes, mobile phones or household goods online , important changes await you. From January 1, 2027, stricter rules will apply to e-commerce companies, making misleading discounts, hidden charges and deceptive sales practices harder.

Companies displaying discounts must show both the new and previous prices. The earlier price will be based on the product’s lowest price during the preceding 30 days. This will discourage sellers from raising prices before offering seemingly large discounts.

Sponsored Products Identified

Products promoted through payments must be clearly marked as advertisements or “Sponsored Listings”. Shoppers will therefore know whether an item appeared naturally in search results or was placed prominently through paid promotion.

Full Details Before Purchase

Platforms must clearly disclose essential product information, including expiry or best-before dates, return and refund policies, warranties, delivery conditions and payment details.

For imported products, shoppers must also be informed about the country of origin and the importer’s identity.

Hidden Charges Restricted

Companies cannot impose separate fees for services unrelated to their principal offering. However, charges linked to loyalty and membership programmes will remain exempt from this restriction.

Customer data cannot be used for specified purposes without clear and explicit consent.

Dark Patterns Face Scrutiny

Online tricks that confuse, pressure or manipulate customers into buying products or services are known as dark patterns. Companies must follow the government’s 2023 dark-pattern guidelines.

Platforms will also need to conduct annual self-audits and display a compliance certificate, confirming that their practices meet the required standards.

Complaint Record Mandatory

Customers filing complaints must receive a copy, ensuring they have a formal record. E-commerce companies will also be required to join the National Consumer Helpline.

The rules follow rising consumer grievances. According to the Department of Consumer Affairs, the helpline received 17,71,622 complaints in 2025, including 5,11,196 related to online shopping.

India’s existing e-commerce rules were introduced in 2020. The government says rapid changes in digital commerce and technology have made an updated regulatory framework necessary to protect online shoppers better.