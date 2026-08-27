'Onion Sale At ₹35 Per Kg Begins; No Shortage In Country,' Says Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare | VIDEO

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare flags off subsidised onion sales at ₹35 per kg to provide relief to consumers | AI Generated File Image

New Delhi, August 27, 2026: There is no onion shortage in the country, the government said on Thursday, as it started the retail sale of onions at Rs 35 per kg from its price stabilisation buffer to provide relief to consumers.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare flagged off the onion distribution campaign from Krishi Bhawan here. Initially, onions will be sold at Rs 35 per kg through outlets and mobile vans operated by the NCCF, the NAFED, and the Kendriya Bhandars.

Government Intervention On Prices

Speaking to the media, Khare said that every year, the government makes efforts to ensure that consumers get onions at subsidised rates through retail intervention whenever prices rise.

VIDEO | New Delhi: Onion trucks flagged off from Krishi Bhawan for sale at subsidised rates in the national capital.



Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, says, “As we do every year, we try to ensure that if there is any increase in onion prices, onions are… pic.twitter.com/W96vQMDTtr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 27, 2026

She said the government remains committed to protecting consumers from sudden spikes in onion prices. "There is neither any shortage in onion production nor in its availability across the country," she noted.

Delhi: Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare flagged off onion retail distribution from Krishi Bhawan. Onions from the price stabilisation buffer will initially be sold at ₹35 per kg through NCCF, NAFED and Kendriya Bhandar outlets and mobile vans pic.twitter.com/HeduxB8LUR — IANS (@ians_india) August 27, 2026

Khare said that onion exports this year are also at almost the same level as last year. According to her, the government intervenes in the market from time to time to keep prices under control and provide relief to consumers.

Retail Network Expanded

Meanwhile, NAFED Managing Director Deepak Agarwal told IANS that the sale of onions through mobile vans has begun at 40 locations across Delhi. In addition, onions will also be made available through NAFED and NCCF stores, e-commerce platforms, and organised retail chains.

He said that discussions are underway with the Delhi government to make onions available at Rs 35 per kg through Public Distribution System (PDS) shops as well. If the proposal is implemented, a large number of consumers are expected to benefit from the initiative.

Speaking to IANS, NCCF Managing Director Anice Joseph Chandra said that the organisation started selling onions at its retail centres immediately after the campaign was launched from Krishi Bhawan.

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"Consumers can purchase onions at Rs 35 per kg from NCCF outlets, particularly those located near metro stations," she said.

The retail network will be expanded further in the coming days to ensure that affordable onions reach a larger number of consumers, Chandra added.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)