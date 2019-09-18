ONGC fined Rs 2.05 crore for green norm violation

Guwahati: The Pollution Control Board, Assam has slapped a fine of Rs 2.05 crore on PSU firm Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for allegedly violating an order by the Supreme Court and causing pollution to the environment.

The board's order was issued considering violation ofenvironmental laws in six wells of the state-owned energy behemoth in Assam.

"Pollution Control Board, Assam, is constrained to inform you that you have nonchalantly violated the provisions of law in force causing pollution to the environment

"Environmental compensation fine amounting to Rs 2,04,90,000 only has been assessed as per formula provided by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Principal Bench," said the order dated September 5, 2019.