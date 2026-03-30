ONGC Commissions $1 Billion DUDP Project, Begins Gas Monetisation In March 2026

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has commissioned its Daman Upside Development Project (DUDP) and started gas monetisation on March 29, 2026. |

Mumbai: In a significant boost to domestic gas output, ONGC has brought its offshore DUDP project online, accelerating supply from the western basin while highlighting faster-than-expected execution timelines.

ONGC has achieved first gas flow from its DUDP project, signalling the start of monetisation. The B-12-24P platform has been successfully commissioned, with gas already routed to the Hazira processing plant. This milestone confirms the transition from development to revenue generation for a project located around 180 kilometres northwest of Mumbai.

The company completed the project in less than two years from the date of award, a notable achievement for offshore developments of this scale. With a capital investment of about USD 1 billion, the project underscores ONGC’s ability to deliver large-scale energy infrastructure efficiently while managing offshore complexities.

ONGC attributed the accelerated delivery to strong project execution and innovative deployment of a drill-deck approach. The company’s drilling and production teams played a central role in ensuring timely commissioning, reflecting improved coordination and operational efficiency across functions, as indicated by the company secretary Shashi Bhushan Singh.

While monetisation has begun, ONGC plans to ramp up production from all wells in phases. This staged approach allows the company to stabilise output while optimising recovery from the field, positioning DUDP as a meaningful contributor to its offshore production portfolio.

ONGC’s latest milestone reinforces its focus on enhancing domestic hydrocarbon output while maintaining execution discipline in capital-intensive offshore projects.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s stock exchange filing and does not include independent verification or additional sources.