ONGC appoints Arun Kumar Singh as Chairman and CEO | Image: ONGC (Representative)

Follow us on

Follow us on

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. announced the appointment of Arun Kumar Singh as Chief Executive Officer, via an exchange filing.

It is informed that the Board at its meeting held on 24.01.2023 has appointed Singh as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Accordingly, Singh is designated as Chairman & CEO of the Company.