OnePlus promotes Navnit Nakra as CEO, head of India region

OnePlus, the global technology brand, announced the promotion of its Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Sales in India, Navnit Nakra, as the OnePlus India CEO and Head of the OnePlus India region. As part of this new senior leadership role, Nakra will spearhead the company’s business operations and overall strategy for the India region.



Nakra’s journey with OnePlus India began in February 2020 as the Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, wherein he drove the corporate strategy plans as well as key strategic partnerships that are vital to the India business. He went on to also oversee the sales operations of the company in the region, taking on the additional role of the Head of India Sales over the past year.



Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus and Chief Product Officer of OPPO, said, “Navnit has successfully led the strategy and sales operations at OnePlus India, and our team has gained immense growth under his leadership. India continues to be an important market for OnePlus, and we continue to focus on our India community’s needs as we work towards building a newer, more innovative ecosystem of products and services. Therefore, I am confident that Navnit will play a pivotal role in leading the future business operations effectively in the region.”



Navnit Nakra, OnePlus India CEO and Head of India region, said, “With the next phase of growth, I am excited for the opportunity to further drive the growth of OnePlus, as we continue to deliver the best of our flagship technology and build our affordable premium ecosystem portfolio to bring cutting-edge products to our community in India.”



Since last year, OnePlus has been actively investing in its India workforce with recent appointments and hiring of several senior leaders across marketing, strategy, government relations and human resources, as well as offline and online sales divisions.





Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 03:15 PM IST