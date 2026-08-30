One Nation, One Time Rules Notified, IST To Become Common Time Reference Across India

Government notifies new rules making IST India’s common official time. |

New Delhi: The government has notified new rules to establish Indian Standard Time (IST) as the common time reference for legal, administrative, commercial and other official purposes across India.

The Department of Consumer Affairs notified the Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2026, on August 27.

The rules will come into force 180 days after their publication in the Official Gazette, giving organisations time to prepare their systems for compliance.

Why Uniform Time Matters

The move comes as banking, digital payments, telecommunications, railways, aviation, power networks and government systems increasingly depend on accurate timestamps.

A common time reference is expected to improve consistency and reduce discrepancies across such technology-driven services.

In banking and digital payments, precise timestamps can strengthen transaction records. Uniform timing can also support coordination across railways and airports.

Telecom, internet networks, power systems, legal records and emergency services are also expected to benefit from synchronised time.

Push For Indigenous Time System

The framework is part of the government’s broader ‘One Nation, One Time’ initiative, which seeks to establish a secure and uniform time-distribution network across the country.

Infrastructure is being developed to distribute accurate IST through Indian institutions and Legal Metrology laboratories.

The rules provide for using NavIC, India’s satellite navigation system, along with other approved domestic timing sources.

This could reduce dependence on foreign satellite-based timing sources while providing an indigenous option for critical infrastructure.

IST Network Demonstrated

A White Rabbit Technology-based IST Dissemination Demonstration Network was commissioned at the Regional Reference Standard Laboratory (RRSL) in Bengaluru in July 2026.

The network demonstrated IST distribution for banking, telecommunications, power, transportation and digital governance applications.

Secure IST dissemination between RRSL Bengaluru and NSE Chennai has also been demonstrated with CSIR-NPL, ISRO, SEBI, NSE, BSNL and other stakeholders.

The 180-day transition window will allow government departments, companies and institutions to review existing systems, complete technical modifications and prepare for the new requirements.