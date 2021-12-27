e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 02:29 PM IST

One-Moto launches new high-speed e-scooter 'Electa'; priced at Rs 1.99 lakh

FPJ Web Desk
The Electa is the third launch of the company after the 'Commuta' and 'Byka' high-speed scooters which were rolled out last month, One-Moto said./ Representative Image | Photo: One-Moto website/ Electa

Electric vehicle maker One-Moto on Monday said it has launched a new high-speed electric scooter Electa priced at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom price).

The Electa is the third launch of the company after the 'Commuta' and 'Byka' high speed scooters which were rolled out last month, the company said in a statement.

Key features of Electa

One-Moto India Partner and Promoter Muzammil Riyaz said the company forayed in the Indian market with the very objective of addressing the EV requirements of ''those looking for something chic and unique''.

The Electa is equipped with a 72V and 45AH, detachable lithium-ion battery that is fully charged in 4 hours.

The e-scooter has a top top speed of 100 km/hr and can cover a distance of 150 km on a single charge, the company said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 02:29 PM IST
