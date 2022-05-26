One Moto India opens experience hub in Pune

The Experience Hub, under the dealership of ‘One Moto India – Dhone E-World’, will showcases all 2022 premium Electric Scooters by One Moto Brand |

One Moto India, the British brand of premium EVs in India, has launched a new experience hub in the city of Pune, Maharashtra. The experience hub will allow customers to visit and experience the products of the brand and also gain more knowledge of the technology and offerings. The hub will be managed by Dhone Group under its registered name Dhone E- World LLP, according to a company statement.

The hub, situated in the heart of the city at Deccan, is offering exclusive test rides specially organised for college students over weekends.

The experience Hub was inaugurated by Pune's cardiologist Dr Suhas Hardas, M.D(Med) D.M(Cardiology), FICCA (Australia), senior management from One Moto India and Dhone Group.

The Experience Hub, under the dealership of ‘One Moto India – Dhone E-World’, will showcases all 2022 premium Electric Scooters by One Moto Brand, which include:

· Commuta – Top Speed – 75 Kmph; Range – 100 km on a single charge; Price – INR 1,36,500

· Byka – Top Speed – 85 Kmph; Range – 180 km on a single charge; Price – INR 1,83,750

· Electa – Top Speed – 100 Kmph; Range – 150 km on a single charge; Price – INR 1,99,500

All prices are, Ex-showroom, India.

Mohammed Muzammil Riyaz, Founder & Promoter of One Moto India affirmed, “The staff at One Moto India Pune Experience Hub is well trained to offer the quality customer experience with the best after-sale service which allow the customer to enjoy the best-in-class stress-free EV ownership.”