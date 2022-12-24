Tech Layoffs: One month after being laid off, Meta sends ex-employee Christmas box labelled 'Leaver'

e-Paper Get App
The box contained Christmas tree ornaments of 'sad' and 'wow' emoji and a note explaining why

Pavin Elsa NelsonUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 05:14 PM IST
article-image
One month after being laid off, Meta sends ex-employee Christmas box labelled 'Leaver' | Image credit: Twitter @MattMotyl
One month after the huge layoff of about 11,000 of its employees, Meta is sending Christmas boxes to them with a unique surprise inside.

Matt Motyl (@MattMotyl), an ex-employee of Meta who was one of the 11,000 people laid off, receives a Christmas box labelled "Leaver".

The box contained Christmas tree ornaments of "sad" and "wow" emojis and a note explaining why it had been sent.

The note said, "Just a random box for 'leaver', Merry Christmas to me"

Matt posted about the event on his Twitter account.

He realised the story didn't end here when he received four more boxes after a week, each of which contained a single paper.

He tweeted, "The saga continues. Meta didn't include a barcode for me to return an old Quest 1 I dogfooded, so instead of emailing 1, they sent me 4 boxes (3 are 4'x3'x8"; 1 is 40"x4'x8'). Each contained a single piece of paper and a return mailing label (depicted below)"

The boxes were 'dogfooded' by Meta, which is a term used when employees are testing a new product/ feature before it is released to the public. Meta wanted Matt to send back the company's products.

Matt also tweeted that it cost Meta $2k to ship these boxes to him. The tweet said, "Moreover, these large boxes were shipped priority overnight. In using FedEx's shipping cost estimate from Meta to my home, it would cost roughly $2k total (assuming Meta doesn't have a bulk discount)."

