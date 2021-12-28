Omicron concerns make virtual dating preferable for 25% men, 44% women, finds poll

The New Year is around the corner and people have started preparing for parties and celebrations. The Online Dating Community is also not far behind when it comes to welcoming the New Year and they have some exciting plans brewing up. QuackQuack, desi dating app, conducted a poll among 50,000 of their user base to map the preparations of the newly formed couples and they found out some interesting facts.

They also became the second Indian dating app to cross 10 Million downloads on Google Play Store with over 12K downloads on a daily basis. On achieving the feat, Ravi Mittal, Founder and CEO of QuackQuack says, “Our app’s demand can itself be witnessed from the fact that in the last one year, we added 5 million users and 4.25 million app installs on Android and today we have managed to become the 2nd Indian app to cross 10 Million downloads on Google Play.

“With over a million active users on a monthly basis and over 16.8 million chats happening every month, no wonder we are on the road to becoming India’s most active and preferred dating app. In times to come we are looking to expand our services to the larger Indian community and our advertising in 11+ regional languages is just the beginning of the same,” he said.

The poll brought out some interesting dating trends unfolding ahead of the New Year, the key takeaways are summarized below:

Jab ‘We’ Meet

It was found out that 75 percent men and 56 percent of women are super excited to meet their partner/match in the new year. While the remaining 25 percent of men and 44 percent women would still prefer to continue virtual dating/video call as they were concerned about the new variant Omicron.

From late night chats to planning trips in the wilderness

Interestingly, conversations between users have changed from video calling to planning trips together and meeting in person for the New Year. To add it, about 78 percent people from metros and 67 percent people from smaller cities/towns would like to go for old school romance with their love interest.

Love sees no boundaries

The poll revealed that 70 percent men and 60 percent women are okay to have physical intimacy with their partner as they are fully vaccinated and are no more anxious about the ongoing situation. While the remaining still prefer emotional attachment for the time being.

Taking the next step!

The poll found out that about 20 percent users from metro cities would like to introduce their partners to their family members while on the other hand a majority 65 percent users from metro cities and 70 percent users from smaller towns/cities would like to introduce their partners to their close friends and plan a New Year party.

Finding New Ways

About 40 percent people in the age group of 21-30 said they’re looking forward to be mentally strong in the New Year whereas 85 percent people in the age group of 30 and above are planning to get married and settle down. On the other hand, a majority 55 percent of people in the age group of 21-30 want to begin the new year with a fresh start in dating while 75 percent of Youngsters who are below 20 wanted to work on themselves and look better.

QuackQuack is a dating platform was founded in 2010 by Ravi Mittal for Indian singles and currently boasts of 15 million users with nearly 17 million chats exchanged per month.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 04:48 PM IST