Omega Seiki Mobility partners with Goenka Green-promoted ElectroRide; to set up over 500 dealerships pan-India

Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) has entered into a strategic partnership with Goenka Green-promoted ElectroRide to jointly set up over 500 dealerships pan-India in a phased manner by FY 2024.

The collaboration will mark Goenka Green's entry in the electric commercial vehicle segment under the ElectroRide brand after 28 years of ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicle dealerships, release said on Friday.

''While the government has helped us on the policy side, the ball is now in the hands of OEMs like Omega Seiki Mobility. We firmly believe that the demand for EVs will come from the hinterland of the country and this latest partnership is the first step towards that,'' said Uday Narang, Founder & Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility.

Omega Seiki Mobility and Goenka Green have plans to open 500 plus dealerships pan-India in two phases, said the release, adding, as many as 227 outlets across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, and Delhi NCR will come up in phase one by FY 2023.

In phase two, 325 dealerships will open in the state of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Telangana and Chhattisgarh by FY 2024, it said.

''We are happy to partner with Omega Seiki Mobility. We were looking for the right partner to enter into the sustainability segment as we believe climate change is a serious concern and through this partnership, we will be able to offer sustainable solutions in our upcoming state-of-art- dealerships pan-India providing the best customer experience with our ERP solutions,” said Rajendra Goenka, Chairman, Goenka Green Pvt. Ltd.

Buoyed by rising fuel prices, and government policies, the demand for electric vehicles, especially the commercial electric three-wheeler sector, the EV market is expected to reach a value of more than $152 billion by the year 2030, the company said.

To tap this growing demand, Omega Seiki Mobility added 100 plus dealerships last year with the opening of 10 dealerships per month, which helped it expand its reach to a wider audience, making stronger inroads in tier II and tier III cities, the release stated.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 03:25 PM IST