e-Paper Get App

Omaxe posts Rs 36.62 cr net loss in March quarter

Omaxe posted a net loss of Rs 161.61 crore in the last fiscal against a net loss of Rs 235.21 crore in 2020-21

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing /Representative image |

Omaxe Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 36.62 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income fell to Rs 172.86 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 191.87 crore a year ago.

Omaxe posted a net loss of Rs 161.61 crore in the last fiscal against a net loss of Rs 235.21 crore in 2020-21.

Total income rose to Rs 637.94 crore in 2021-22 fiscal from Rs 514.59 crore in the preceding financial year.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBusinessOmaxe posts Rs 36.62 cr net loss in March quarter

RECENT STORIES

NATO looks to 'historic' Madrid summit with Sweden, Finland

NATO looks to 'historic' Madrid summit with Sweden, Finland

Nepal Tara Air plane crash: 21 bodies recovered from crash site so far, no survivors found

Nepal Tara Air plane crash: 21 bodies recovered from crash site so far, no survivors found

Maha International Open GM chess: Focus on Tajik GM Amonatov, India's Lalith Babu

Maha International Open GM chess: Focus on Tajik GM Amonatov, India's Lalith Babu

Visa scam case: CBI custody of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's close aid S Bhaskar Raman extended...

Visa scam case: CBI custody of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's close aid S Bhaskar Raman extended...

'RSS flag will become national flag one day, no doubt about it': Former Karnataka minister KS...

'RSS flag will become national flag one day, no doubt about it': Former Karnataka minister KS...