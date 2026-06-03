Oman Emerges as Top LNG Supplier to India in March Amid Qatar Disruptions

In March, Oman emerged as the largest supplier of LNG to India as Qatar faced attacks on its energy infrastructure linked to the conflict with Iran.

According to a report by The Economic Times, India imported about 489,000 tonnes of LNG from Oman in March. This accounted for nearly 30 percent of the country’s total LNG imports of 1.63 million tonnes during the month. The report cited data collated by rating agency Icra.

Qatar’s Share Falls Sharply

LNG imports from Qatar declined to just 128,000 tonnes in March, representing 8 percent of India’s natural gas imports. This was significantly lower than Qatar’s 41 percent share in India’s LNG imports during April 2025 and February 2026.

After the United States and Israel attacked Iran in late February, Iran retaliated by targeting energy infrastructure in several Gulf countries, including Qatar. Qatar’s Ras refinery region, a key source of its LNG exports, came under attack. As a result, the country was forced to halt production at parts of its Ras LNG complex.

India Turns to Alternative Suppliers

Indian companies had to turn to alternative suppliers to meet domestic demand. Oman emerged as the leading supplier in March because its export facilities are located outside the conflict-affected Strait of Hormuz.

Apart from Oman, India also imported LNG from the United States and Nigeria. Together, the two countries accounted for around 17 percent of India’s total LNG imports in March.

According to experts, Qatar Energy, the world’s largest LNG exporting company, is expected to resume gas exports in the coming weeks.