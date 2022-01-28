Ola's grocery business gets a new name, Ola Dash

Ola has announced expansion plans of it’s quick commerce service- Ola Dash. In the next six months, Ola Dash aims to expand its dark store network to 500 dark stores spread across 20 cities, making it the largest dark store network in India, it said in a statement.

Ola Dash currently services 9 cities (Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur and Lucknow) through its ‘Store to Door’ service in 10 minutes, spread across 200 dark stores, offering an assortment of 2500+ SKUs. Ola aims to grow the business, taking the order size to more than 500,000 per day by the year end.

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola said, “Ola has been a leader in the on-demand mobility business for more than a decade. Our advanced geolocation tech, coupled with very low cost of customer acquisition gives us a unique advantage to bring the benefits of mobility to all. Our quick commerce service is an essential part of our connect with customers as they rely on technology and online service to fulfill their daily needs. Over the next few months, we will be expanding our reach and presence to more cities and customers.”

The range of products available on Ola Dash include fresh produce, snacks and beverages, instant food, home care products, fruits and vegetables, cooking essentials etc.

Available on the Ola app, Ola Dash is an expansion of the New Mobility vision that now covers a wider set of customer needs, from multi-modal ride hailing offerings to vehicle commerce to crafting unique food experiences with Ola foods and now quick commerce with Ola Dash.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 03:09 PM IST