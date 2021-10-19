Ola's COO, CFO to exit company ahead of IPO: Report

Ride-hailing firm Ola is set to lose two top executives, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, ahead of a potential $1 billion initial public offering. Chief Financial Officer Swayam Saurabh and Chief Operating Officer Gaurav Porwal are leaving the company, according to the memo sent to employees by Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal.

Saurabh took charge as CFO in April 2021 this year. Porwal was the COO of global mobility at Ola since last year, with interim charges of Ola Foods and Ola Fleets. Sources told Moneycontrol that both these exits happened in the last week, the latest in a series of top executives who have quit in the last two years, the financial daily website reported.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 06:22 PM IST