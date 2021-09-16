Ola sells 4 scooters per second; sold scooters worth Rs 600 cr in a day, says Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric has sold 4 scooters per second at peak and sold scooters worth 600 core+ in a day. Today (September 16) is the last day, purchase will shut at midnight.

Bhavish Agarwal, Founder and CEO tweeted about it:

Ola started pre-booking at 8 AM, Ola S1 and S1 Pro on September 15, and since then, Ola Electric has sold “two scooters every second”, tweeted Agarwal late last night (September 15).

Deliveries will start from October 2021. Buyers will be notified of estimated tentative delivery dates within 72 hours of purchase.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 26,058 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for auto, auto-components and drone industries to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities.

Terming the Cabinet's PLI approval for the auto sector as a momentous occasion, Aggarwal in a separate tweet said India will become a global EV hub, "thanks for the visionary step".

"India is ready to reject petrol and fully commit to electric," he added. Prophetic words perhaps. At least that is what the Day One demand and sale of Ola Scooter S post-that reveals.

