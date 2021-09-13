Ola FutureFactory to be run by women; will be world's largest all-women unit: Bhavish Agarwal

Ola Futurefactory will be run entirely by women, 10,000+ at full scale! It will be the largest all-women factory in the world, tweeted Bhavish Agarwal, Co-Founder, Ola.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat requires Aatmanirbhar women!



Proud to share that the Ola Futurefactory will be run ENTIRELY by women, 10,000+ at full scale! It’ll be the largest all-women factory in the world!!🙂



Met our first batch, inspiring to see their passion!https://t.co/ukO7aYI5Hh pic.twitter.com/7WSNmflKsd — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 13, 2021

The FutureFactory will be a world with clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

Ola Futurefactory welcomed its first batch this week. At full capacity, Futurefactory will employ over 10,000 women, making it the world’s largest women-only factory and the only all-women automotive manufacturing facility globally, the company said in its blog.

This is the first in a series of initiatives Ola is undertaking at Ola to create a more inclusive workforce and provide economic opportunities for women across the board, Agarwal said.

"We have invested significantly to train and upskill them in core manufacturing skills and they will be responsible for the entire production of every vehicle manufactured at Ola Futurefactory. Enabling women with economic opportunities improves not just their lives but that of their families and indeed the whole community," he said.

According to studies, providing women parity in the labor workforce can grow India’s GDP by 27 percent. But this requires active and conscious efforts from all of us, especially in manufacturing where participation remains the lowest at just 12 percent. For India to be the world’s manufacturing hub, upskilling should be prioritized and generate employment for women workforce, he said.

Ola Futurefactory is one step towards our vision of the world’s future – a world with clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce. We will continue to take steps that get us closer to achieving each of these across Ola and encourage others to join us so we can accelerate India’s progress.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 12:50 PM IST