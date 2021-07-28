Ola expands ESOP pool to Rs 3,000 cr; allocates stocks worth Rs 400 cr to employees

Ola announced expansion of its employee stock options (ESOP) pool to Rs 3,000 crores. Ola is also allocating an additional Rs 400 crores worth of stocks to employees in the run up to its IPO. The allocation rewards Ola’s high impact employees and will lead to long-term wealth creation for them.

“Our expanded ESOP programme, along with the fresh stock allocation of Rs 400 crore, enables our key talent to participate in the long-term wealth creation opportunities generated by their innovations and the impact they create. It will also reinforce their sense of ownership and align their growth with that of the company as we continue to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable mobility” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola’s Founder.

Over the last several months Ola has seen strong recovery in its ride hailing business as customers look for safer ways to move. Ola has invested significant resources in customer safety including frequent fumigation, temperature checks and more, cementing its position as the consumer’s preferred mobility choice.