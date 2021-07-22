Ola Electric's e-scooter to be available in 10 colours: Check details here

Ola Electric today said in a release that its electric scooter will be available in 10 different colours.

The exact names of the colours will be announced at the launch, but there will be choices in matte and gloss shades from options in blue and black.

The e-scooters will also be available in red, pink, yellow, white and silver colours.

Ola said it will reveal the features and price of these two wheelers in the coming days. "Ola Electric is racing ahead to operationalise the first phase with 2 million annual capacity very soon, with the full capacity of 10 million annual vehicles to be completed next year," the release said.