Ola Electric Scooter will be launched on August 15, says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Ride-hailing major Ola received a record-breaking 100,000 reservations within the first 24 hours, making it the most pre-booked scooter in the world.

Ola Electric's electric scooter will be available in 10 different colours. The exact names of the colours will be announced at the launch, but there will be choices in matte and gloss shades from options in blue and black.

The e-scooters will also be available in red, pink, yellow, white and silver colours.

Ola said it will reveal the features and price of these two wheelers in the coming days. "Ola Electric is racing ahead to operationalise the first phase with 2 million annual capacity very soon, with the full capacity of 10 million annual vehicles to be completed next year," the release said.

The Ola Scooter is said to be a revolutionary product from Ola Electric, with class-leading speed, unprecedented range, the biggest boot space as well as advanced technology that make it the best scooter customers can buy.

The first phase of the Ola Futurefactory is nearing completion and will be operationalised soon, while the full capacity of 10 million vehicles per annum will be built by next year.

