Ola Electric is offering franchise dealers commission rates exceeding conventional industry benchmarks as the electric two-wheeler manufacturer seeks to regain market share amid falling sales, customer service complaints and mounting competition from established automakers.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Ola Electric is offering a base margin of 6%, supplemented by an introductory incentive of three percentage points for the first three months.

The additional incentive, which could be extended to six months, will be disbursed through credit notes rather than upfront payments.

Read Also Ola Electric Share Price Falls Over 6% After Q2 Results

Ola Electric Expands Franchise Network As Sales Decline

Conventional two-wheeler manufacturers typically provide dealer margins of 3-5%, depending on the brand, model and sales volumes.

An Ola dealer estimated earnings of approximately ₹11,000 per vehicle, although the figure could not be independently reconciled with the stated commission structure.

The revised distribution strategy marks a shift from Ola Electric's company-owned direct-to-consumer model towards franchise-operated outlets, aimed at lowering fixed operating expenses and expanding retail coverage.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), Ola Electric's sales declined nearly 36% year-on-year to 1,18,830 units between January and October 2026.

Its electric two-wheeler market share fell from 17% to approximately 7% despite continued growth in the broader segment.

Customer Complaints And Service Challenges Remain Key Concerns

In October 2024, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued Ola Electric a show-cause notice following 10,644 complaints lodged with the National Consumer Helpline over the preceding year.

The regulator subsequently ordered an investigation into alleged product and service deficiencies.

Although Ola Electric claimed to have resolved 99.1% of the complaints, a follow-up exercise found that 103 of 130 complainants contacted remained dissatisfied.

Separate consumer dispute rulings in Thane and Kerala during March and August 2026, respectively, directed remedies involving defective scooters, including replacements, refunds or compensation.

However, Ola Electric has reported substantial improvements in service operations.

In its financial year 2025-26 shareholder communication, the company said average service turnaround time dropped from nine days in October 2025 to approximately one day in March 2026, while its service backlog fell from 14 days to six days.

It also reported 70% lower warranty costs for third-generation scooters compared with second-generation models.

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