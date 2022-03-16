Ola Electric appoints former LG Chem Power CEO Prabhakar Patil to board

Ola Electric has announced it has appointed Dr Prabhakar Pati- the former CEO of LG Chem Power-to the boar.

Making this announcement, Ola group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said, Patil has expertise in designing batteries for some of the leading EVs around the world.

Ola Electric is investing in core research and development (R&D) to create indigenous advanced cell technologies as well as invest into large scale manufacturing of batteries.

Aggarwal said, "We have already applied for the government of India’s $2.4 billion PLI scheme for developing advanced cells and will set up a cutting edge cell manufacturing facility with upto 50GWh capacity right here in India. Dr Prabhakar’s expertise will help us accelerate this process of bringing indigenously designed and manufactured cells to the market. "

Ola Electric is also scouting opportunities around the world for strategic investments into companies focused on advanced cell chemistry research as well as other battery technologies including fast charging that will allow it to provide higher density and higher battery performance for its upcoming range of two and four wheeler EVs, Aggarwal said.

He also tweeted that the next software update for its electric scooters was "almost ready" and would be rolled for everyone by the end of April.

MoveOS 2.0 almost ready and coming end April to everyone. Key features: navigation, companion app, cruise control, bluetooth, lots of performance improvements and more! — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) March 16, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 06:19 PM IST