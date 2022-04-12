Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal to hand over daily operations to Group CFO: Report

Bhavish Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ola, will step away from day-to-day operations of many of the firm's core businesses. He will be now focussing on the engineering, product and team building of future businesses like Electric Vehicles, among others, said news reports.

The day-to-day operations will now be handed by GR Arun Kumar, currently the Group CFO of Ola and CFO, Ola Electric, said Moneycontrol.

Moneycontrol said in its report that it has viewed an internal note that Bhavish Aggarwal sent on April 11 regarding his plans to focus on other sections. He said in the note that Arun Kumar who has joined Ola a year ago will be taking charge of daily operations.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 01:16 PM IST