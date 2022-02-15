Okinawa Autotech ramps up production capacity; to invest Rs 250 cr in development of new facilities

Okinawa Autotech, electric two-wheeler manufacturer in the country, has commenced operations at its second manufacturing unit located in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. With this, Okinawa is geared up for the next – level in innovation and invention for manufacturing Electric- 2- Wheelers, it said in a press statement.

Okinawa is expanding its local manufacturing portfolio in India and the expanded production capacity will enable it to not only meet soaring demand in India but also for exports, it said.

To begin with, the company will be manufacturing close to 3 lakh electric vehicles per year (EVs) at the new plant, which will eventually be increased to a capacity of 1 million in the next 2-3 years—over 5X that of the current full capacity of the plant located in Alwar, Rajasthan.

The company will be investing close to Rs 250 crore in the development of its new facilities and will be making further gradual strategic investments to scale up the production.

Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder of Okinawa Autotech, said, "The market is evolving at a fast pace, and the ramped-up capacity will undoubtedly aid us in bolstering the mass transition to e-mobility with a diverse and innovative product portfolio."

Company to begin hiring

The company announced it is hiring industry-best talent for next-level innovation in Electric – 2 Wheelers, manufacturing. The new manufacturing facility will employ over 250 people across various functional areas. The company’s previous plant, located in Alwar (also in Rajasthan), has an annual capacity of 1,80,000 units.

