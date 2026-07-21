Oil Prices Ease To Around $88 As US-Iran Ceasefire Hopes Offset Fresh Military Escalation

Global crude oil prices edged lower on Tuesday as investors assessed signs of possible diplomatic progress between the United States and Iran while remaining cautious over continued military escalations in West Asia.

Brent crude futures declined 0.9% to around $88.44 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also fell 73 0.9% to $82 per barrel, while the more actively traded September contract slipped 41 cents, or 0.5%, to $82.07 per barrel.

The decline came after reports suggested that mediation efforts were underway between Washington and Tehran, raising hopes of a temporary reduction in hostilities.

According to analysts, markets reacted to reports that mediators had proposed a 10-day ceasefire, which could help revive the June interim agreement between the two sides.

The proposed truce is linked to the memorandum of understanding signed in June, which was intended to create a pathway towards a broader agreement to end the conflict.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran had received a ceasefire proposal from mediators aimed at preserving the June 17 agreement.

The proposal is expected to support efforts for negotiations on a longer-term arrangement to end the conflict that began on February 28 following US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Despite diplomatic efforts, concerns over supply disruptions continued to limit the decline in oil prices.

The market remained focused on ongoing military developments, including fresh US strikes on Iranian targets and retaliatory attacks by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards against US military assets in the region.

The situation was further complicated by threats from Yemen’s Houthi group regarding possible disruptions to shipping routes, adding to concerns over energy security in the Gulf region.

Investors are expected to closely track further developments in US-Iran negotiations, military activity and potential risks to key oil transit routes.