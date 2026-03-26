Oil May Stay Above $100, Could Hit $150 Amid Conflict- Is A Global Recession Looming? Here’s What BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Warns

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink warns that oil at USD 150 per barrel could trigger a global recession. |

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has issued a strong warning about the global economy. In a recent interview, he said rising oil prices could trigger serious economic trouble. If crude oil reaches USD 150 per barrel, it may push the world towards a recession. His comments come at a time when tensions in West Asia are rising. Fink also spoke about energy strategy, renewable power, and how artificial intelligence could reshape jobs in the future.

Oil Prices Could Trigger Recession

Larry Fink said that if crude oil prices climb to USD 150 per barrel, it could lead to a global recession. He explained that higher energy prices increase inflation and reduce people’s spending power. This can slow down economic growth across countries.

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West Asia Tensions Driving Uncertainty

Fink pointed to ongoing tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran as a key reason behind rising oil prices. These conflicts are making global energy markets unstable. If the situation improves and Iran returns to global markets, prices may fall. But if tensions continue, oil could stay above USD 100 and even reach USD 150 for years.

High Energy Costs Hit the Poor Hard

Fink described rising energy prices as a “regressive tax”. This means it affects poor people more than the rich. Expensive fuel increases daily costs like transport, food, and electricity, directly impacting common people.

Need for Balanced Energy Strategy

He said countries must not depend on one energy source. Along with oil and gas, they should invest more in renewable energy like solar and wind. If oil remains expensive, many countries may shift faster towards clean energy.

AI Will Create Jobs, But Different Ones

Fink also spoke about artificial intelligence. He said AI will create many jobs, but mostly in skilled trades like electricians, welders, and plumbers. He added that these jobs have been undervalued for years but are very important.

No 2008-Style Crisis, AI Not a Bubble

Fink ruled out a financial crisis like 2007-08. He said financial systems today are stronger. He also said AI investments are not a bubble, though some companies may fail. Investing in technology is necessary to stay competitive globally.