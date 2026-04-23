OFSS Shares Jump 8.42% to ₹8,811, Biggest Gain In 2 Years After Strong Results; Stock Hits High Of ₹8,887.50

OFSS shares rose 8.42% to ₹8,811 after strong Q4 results. Net profit jumped 31% and revenue grew 20%. |

Mumbai: Shares of Oracle Financial Services Software surged sharply on April 23. The stock was trading at Rs 8,811, up Rs 684.50 or 8.42%. It opened at Rs 8,430 and touched an intraday high of Rs 8,887.50, marking its biggest single-day jump in over two years.

What triggered the surge

The rally came after strong quarterly results and positive sentiment from its parent, Oracle Corporation. Investors reacted positively to the company’s solid earnings growth and future outlook.

Profit jumps 31 percent

For the January–March quarter, the company reported a 31 percent rise in net profit to Rs 842 crore, compared to Rs 644 crore last year. This strong profit growth reflects better business performance and improved margins.

Revenue growth remains solid

Revenue from operations in the fourth quarter increased 20 percent to Rs 2,065 crore. The company’s operating income also rose sharply by 39 percent to Rs 1,049 crore, showing strong efficiency and cost control.

Product and services growth

The company’s product segment grew 21 percent to Rs 1,871 crore, while the services business increased 11 percent to Rs 194 crore. Higher demand for its software solutions helped drive this growth.

Full-year performance steady

For the full financial year, net profit rose 11 percent to Rs 2,639 crore. Overall performance remained stable, supported by strong demand and business expansion.

Dividend boosts sentiment

The company announced a second interim dividend of Rs 270 per share, which further boosted investor confidence and supported the stock rally.

Key stock details

Open: Rs 8,430

High: Rs 8,887.50

Low: Rs 8,261

Market Cap: Rs 76.64K crore

P/E Ratio: 31.48

52-week high: Rs 9,950

52-week low: Rs 6,234.50

Growth outlook

The company is focusing on cloud and AI-based solutions for banks and financial institutions. These technologies help automate processes, improve decisions, and drive growth, keeping future outlook positive.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.