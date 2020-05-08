Officer in SEBI’s BKC office tested positive for COVID-19

An employee of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) was tested positive on May 7. The operations of SEBI will not be affected, while the Bandra Kurla Complex building of SEBI gets sanitised.

Confirming the situation, a SEBI official informed The Free Press Journal, “After one of its officers reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday evening (May 7), SEBI is taking further required action as per the protocol including sanitisation of its office buildings in BKC.”

The official added that this will not have any impact on SEBI's operations. As the stock exchange was listed as an essential service, some SEBI employees reported to work. The regulator’s BKC accommodates around 600 employees. But most of them were working from home. “Only a few officers are attending office,” added the official.

Since the lockdown has been announced, SEBI has been taking all precautionary measures including those announced by the central and state governments.