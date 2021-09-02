Offbeet Media Group acquires 101India, digital content brand

Offbeet Media Group, content and marketing company, has acquired the 101India brand, its content library, its digital and ssocial platforms. This marks the company's entry into the consumer media space to exploit the power of digital content consumption, expanding its profile into a media company, creating content for enterprise and consumers at large, it said in a press release.

101India's content ranges from music, food, travel, arts and culture, climate change to sub culture and counter culture, spanning the Indian continent has been covered and awarded at domestic and global forums both.

Jaideep Singh, Founder of Offbeet Media Group, said, "101India fits into our core content strategy and thinking. We believe that we now have a platform and brand to connect with audiences directly with this addition to our group. Despite the second COVID wave, we have already done double the revenue of last year in the first four months of this year."

With this acquisition, they foresee further growth this fiscal year. They plan to hit a 10x growth rate in the next two years.

Bhavya Nidhi Sharma, Chief Creative Officer, Offbeet Media Group, added, "101India and our content DNA is the same. With 101India, the idea is to push the envelope on How you tell a story and give a free hand to our team of storytellers so we can make a universe where stories can flow freely."

Apart from scaling up the existing IPs of 101India, the company plans to go deeper into India with at least 4 new language launches in next 6 months. There are aggressive plans to market India-centric tentpole IP's for global distribution, for which it already has quite a few discussions underway. The company is also in advanced talks with four brands to come as strategic brand partners wherein these partners would be embedded seamlessly across the content formats and IPs of 101India, driving the brand objectives to connect with consumers emotionally.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 12:10 PM IST