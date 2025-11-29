Odisha’s Paradip Port Creates History By Achieving Fastest Ever 100 Million Metric Tonnes Cargo Throughput In A Financial Year On November 27

File Image |

Paradip (Odisha): Odisha’s Paradip Port has created history by achieving the fastest ever 100 million metric tonnes (MMT) cargo throughput in a financial year on November 27, an official statement said on Friday. This is the 9th consecutive year the port has crossed the 100 MMT mark and clocked 100.15 MMT, exhibiting a growth of 4.78 per cent year-on-year basis, 12 days earlier than the last financial year, according to the statement.

The coveted 100 MMT mark was achieved on December 9, 2024, during the last financial year. The record was achieved in 241 days in the current fiscal year against 253 days in the previous financial year, the statement said. Despite market challenges, the port continues to set new benchmarks. Faster operations, system improvements and consistent support from stakeholders have helped Paradip Port Authority (PPA) stay ahead.

Growth in coastal thermal coal, container cargo, gypsum & flux, POL and Steel cargo has strengthened PPA’s position as a leading coastal shipping hub. Coal cargo handling constitutes around 45 per cent of total cargo volume at the port, and it has shown 3.76 per cent growth against the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Similarly, containerised cargo volume has grown by 32 per cent, gypsum & flux volume has surged by 24 per cent, steel cargo by 35 per cent, and petroleum oil and lubricants (POL) by 31 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis in the current fiscal, the statement said.

Paradip Port Authority (PPA) Chairman P.L. Haranadh said that with a clear focus on efficiency and growth, the port is on track to target an all-time high in this fiscal. He congratulated all employees of the port, the user industries, stevedores, steamer agents, trade unions and public-private partnership operators for the "amazing accomplishment in the ability of the port to serve them".

The PPA Chairman also appreciated the support of government authorities like the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, the Odisha government, Indian Railways, Customs, and other departments for their continued support. Senior officials of the port, including Deputy Chairman T. Venu Gopal, Advisor, Traffic, A.K.Bose, and Traffic Manager G.Edison, were also present on the occasion.

