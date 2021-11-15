Odisha to get total investment of Rs. 441.66 cr for demand-side management

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a JV under Ministry of Power along with Institute for Sustainable Communities (ISC), with support from P4G launched a utility-based demand side management (DSM) Programme for the DISCOMs in Odisha. A total investment of Rs 441.66 crore has been planned in the state in a phased manner.

EESL will be taking up all the upfront and initial investment for implementation of the project and the same shall be recovered from the participating consumers in a period of 3-5 years.

Odisha was considered as the Pilot Project based on the interest shown by TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) and TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) during the initial planning stage.

The DSM programme aims to accelerate adoption of energy efficient technologies to reduce energy consumption as well as GHG emissions. This programme is further being planned in Jharkhand and Telangana.

Addressing the launch, Nikunja Bihari Dhal, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Energy, Govt of Odisha, said, “To address the country's acute power deficit, utilities are confronted with the task of improving end-use energy efficiency and managing power demands for a sustainable growth. This has made the utility-based Demand Side Management (DSM) Programme in Odisha a vital enabler for improving the financial viability of DISCOMs. Consumers too will benefit from the programme through lowered energy consumption and reduced energy costs.”

U.N. Behera, Honorable Chairman, OERC, said, “With growing energy consumption in Odisha, fueled by urbanization and the development of industries and infrastructure, the utility-based Demand Side Management (DSM) programme will prove to be a highly effective mechanism to ensure energy efficiency. Demand side management comes with an array of benefits and we want them to reach consumers as well as DISCOMs.”

The programme aims to replace around 4.5 lakhs old fans with super-efficient fans with an investment of Rs.86.55 crore. A further replacement of around 45000 of Old ACs with super energy efficient ACs with an investment of Rs. 223.83 Crore and replacement of around 14370 old motors with IE3 motors with an investment of Rs.131.28 crore will also be undertaken.

The vision is to upsurge the replication of energy efficiency measures, in a bid to assist DISCOMs in better implementation of Demand Side Management and reduction in Transmission & Distribution losses. The utility-based DSM Project, when implemented will generate financial savings of Rs. 12-13 crores for the DISCOMs of Odisha apart from associated incentives. Further, it will lead to financial savings of Rs. 73.57 crore for the consumers of DISCOMs.

Through DSM, Odisha will be able to address the rising power supply costs, energy subsidies, climate change, environmental degradation, and energy security concerns. The programme will also result in seasonal peak demand reduction, energy savings and reduction in emissions of greenhouse gases, it said in a press release.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 12:35 PM IST