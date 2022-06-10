Odisha govt approves 11 investment projects worth Rs 2,082 cr

Principal Secretary (Industries), Hemant Kumar Sharma, said the projects are employment-intensive in sectors like steel downstream, tourism, IT and ESDM. Money/ Representational Image |

The Odisha government on Thursday approved 11 investment proposals worth Rs 2,082 crore, which will create employment opportunities for 3,612 people in the state, officials said.

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) headed by Chief Secretary S.C. Mahapatra approved the projects.

Principal Secretary (Industries), Hemant Kumar Sharma, said the projects are employment-intensive in sectors like steel downstream, tourism, IT and ESDM.

The panel has given its nod to the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) to set up a 3.5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) over land conveyer (OLC) corridor in Pottangi in Koraput district with an investment of Rs 732 crore.

Similarly, the government has approved a proposal by Konark Ispat Limited to set up a rolling mill, 0.6 MTPA pellet plant, coal gasification unit and a 10 MW coal based captive power plant in Jharsuguda district. The company proposed to invest Rs 379 crore for the project.

The committee has approved three downstream steel units to come up at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district with a total investment of Rs 367 crore.

A proposal of IFGL Refractories Limited for expansion of its project at the Kalunga Industrial Estate in Sundergarh district at a cost of Rs 66 crore was also approved by the SLSWCA.

The Odisha government also gave nod to four hotel and resort projects worth Rs 385 crore.

Besides, approval was given for setting up a data centre facility at the Infocity industrial area in Bhubaneswar at a cost of Rs 152 crore.

