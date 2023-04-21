 Oberoi Realty's booking value increases to Rs 8,572 cr in FY23
However, the units booked took a hit in the financial year 2023 with a fall to 684 units from 844 units in FY22.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Oberoi Realty reported a jump in booking value and area booked, the company reported in an exchange filing. The booking value in the financial year 2023 went up to Rs 8,572 crore in comparison to Rs 3,889 crore in the financial year 2022.

The area booked increased to 25,42,702 sq. ft. in FY23 from 21,00,814 sq. ft. in the previous financial year. However, the units booked took a hit in the financial year 2023 with a fall to 684 from 844 units in FY22.

Quarterly update

In the fourth quarter the company's booking value was at Rs 6,023 crore, up from the previous quarter when the booking value was at Rs 632 crore. The area booked in the fourth quarter was 14,11,886 sq. ft. in comparison to 3,59,219 sq. ft. in the previous quarter. It is also higher in comparison to 5,24,291 sq. ft. in the financial year 2022. The units booked in the quarter ending in March were at 207, higher than 181 units booked in the previous year but lower than the units booked in the same time period during the last fiscal.

