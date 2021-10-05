OAWA Investment Education launches NSE Academy certified 6-month program in Wealth Management

OAWA Investment Education, an online education academy, has launched a new OAWA-NSE Academy co-certified 6-month Program in Wealth Management. This first-of-its-kind program has been designed to provide students with a unique combination of financial knowledge, practical application, as well as soft skills to assist customers,it said in a press release.

OAWA is founded by investment professionals and academicians seeking to assist students in pursuing a strong career path in wealth management

It launched the 6-month Program in Wealth Management earlier today in a webinar titled ‘Future of Wealth Management’ with a host of industry experts such as Himanshu Bhagat, Managing Director and Head, Wealth Management, Julius Baer India, Abhilash Misra, CEO, NSE Academy, Prof (Dr.) Kavita Sharma, Ex-President South Asian University, Director-India International Centre and Principal, Hindu College, Delhi and Mr. Swarup Mohanty, CEO - Mirae Asset Investment Managers, who spoke about the need for a certified qualification for wealth managers to address the talent gap in the current marketplace.

Who can apply

This program in Wealth Management is open to final year students, graduates, postgraduates across all streams, and industry professionals seeking to upskill. It is also apt for those looking for a career shift.

This 6-month program consists of three modules - Foundation, Soft Skills and the Advanced Module. The application deadline is October 15, 2021.

Sujoy Das, Co-Founder, OAWA Investment Education said, “Our faculty and trainers work with the students to develop the fundamentals along with the right soft skills to deal with clients’ dynamic needs.”

Virtual classes will be conducted by acclaimed academicians and renowned industry professionals throughout the course.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 06:02 PM IST