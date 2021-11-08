o9 Solutions ties up with Vestas to advance its global supply chain management

o9 Solutions, enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced its collaboration with Vestas, to develop its global supply chain planning capabilities by leveraging the o9 Digital Brain platform.

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions and an innovator in wind energy design, manufacturing, and installation. The company services wind turbines in 83 countries across the globe. With the demand for renewable energy sources increasing worldwide, Vestas decided to digitally transform its supply chain with the aim of supporting its global growth and its ability to better navigate disruptions. Vestas selected o9 Solutions to meet these goals, it said in a press release.

“The o9 Digital Brain platform will help us connect people, data and processes, thus enabling faster and better decision making,” said Christophe Mugnier-Pollet, Vice President, Global Supply Chain at Vestas. “The flexibility and scalability of the platform will help us improve our supply chain capabilities and enable us to bring the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.”

“Over the past years, there has been significant growth in demand for renewable energy across the globe,” said Igor Rikalo, President and COO of o9 Solutions. “At the same time, the pandemic has highlighted significant challenges in obtaining a reliable supply of raw materials and parts. As a result, industrial companies such as Vestas increasingly see the need for better supply chain visibility, integrated planning, and capacity allocation to help them better fulfill customer demand. We are happy to support Vestas in its digital transformation journey and to empower them in their mission to bring sustainable energy solutions to the world - a mission we fully support.”

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 12:32 PM IST