o9 Solutions announces global partnership with Wipro Limited

o9 Solutions, enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced a global partnership with Wipro Limited.

This partnership brings together o9 Solutions’ Demand Management, Sales and Operations Planning, and Integrated Business Planning suite of solutions with Wipro’s global reach and client base as well as its Integrated Strategy, Digital, and Domain expertise to drive digital transformation, effective decision-making, and business outcomes for clients across their end-to-end supply chain functions.

“This partnership with o9 Solutions enables us to rapidly transform our clients’ complex supply chains by digitizing their integrated planning and operations management capabilities,” said Gopi Krishnan, Wipro’s VP & Managing Partner - Consumer Domain & Consulting.

“It will help us eliminate the inefficiencies of longstanding supply chain solutions currently used by our clients and accelerate the time-to-value of their digital transformation initiatives. We are already seeing tremendous traction for o9 offerings across different geographies and industry sectors. Together, we look forward to delivering a measurable and sustainable impact on our clients’ constantly evolving supply chains."

Igor Rikalo, President and COO of o9 Solutions, said, “We are excited about our partnership with Wipro Limited, with its proven track record in helping clients adapt to a quickly changing world,” says . “We look forward to working together and providing value to all of our clients by optimizing their supply chains.”

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 06:21 PM IST